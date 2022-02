Ulster full-back Mike Lowry will make his Ireland debut in Sunday’s Six Nations meeting with Italy.

He’s named in an exciting back three along with Mack Hansen and the returning James Lowe.

Joey Carbery retains his place at out-half.

Dan Sheehan replaces injured hooker, Ronan Kelleher, while Ryan Baird comes in for James Ryan.

The team will be captained by Peter O’Mahony.