Ulster beaten

Ulster lost to Benetton by 31 points to 29 in the URC.
Eric O'Sullivan, Rob Herring and Michael Lowry were the try scorers for the northern province in Treviso with John Cooney adding the extras.
Advertisement
Ulster lost to Benetton by 31 points to 29 in the URC.
Eric O'Sullivan, Rob Herring and Michael Lowry were the try scorers for the northern province in Treviso with John Cooney adding the extras.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus