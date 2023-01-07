Advertisement
Ulster beaten

Jan 7, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrynews
Ulster lost to Benetton by 31 points to 29 in the URC.

Eric O'Sullivan, Rob Herring and Michael Lowry were the try scorers for the northern province in Treviso with John Cooney adding the extras.

