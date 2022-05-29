Ulster and Connacht titles up for grabs today

Derry are hoping to make it an historic day in their footballing history by recording an Ulster final double this afternoon.

First up, their minor side take on Tyrone in the provincial final at half past 1 in Clones.

Then their seniors look to win their first Ulster title since 1998 when they face Donegal at 4pm.

Advertisement

The Connacht Football champions will be decided this afternoon.

Galway and Roscommon clash in the provincial decider at Pearse Stadium at 1.45.

The first round of the Tailteann cup continues this afternoon with 3 games down for decision.

Advertisement

Laois come up against Leinster semi finalists Westmeath, preliminary winners Offaly play host to Wicklow while Tipperary travel to Netwatch Cullen Park to face Carlow.

All three games throw in at 2pm.