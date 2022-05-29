Advertisement
Sport

Ulster and Connacht titles up for grabs today

May 29, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Ulster and Connacht titles up for grabs today Ulster and Connacht titles up for grabs today
Share this article

Derry are hoping to make it an historic day in their footballing history by recording an Ulster final double this afternoon.

First up, their minor side take on Tyrone in the provincial final at half past 1 in Clones.

Then their seniors look to win their first Ulster title since 1998 when they face Donegal at 4pm.

Advertisement

The Connacht Football champions will be decided this afternoon.

Galway and Roscommon clash in the provincial decider at Pearse Stadium at 1.45.

The first round of the Tailteann cup continues this afternoon with 3 games down for decision.

Advertisement

Laois come up against Leinster semi finalists Westmeath, preliminary winners Offaly play host to Wicklow while Tipperary travel to Netwatch Cullen Park to face Carlow.

All three games throw in at 2pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus