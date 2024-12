Connacht head-coach Pete Wilkins says they'll face an Ulster team with 'real fire in their belly' at a sold-out Dexcom Stadium tonight.

Caolin Blade and Jack Carty form a new-look half-back partnership for the hosts with Santiago Cordero starting on the wing.

Ulster boss Richie Murphy has handed a first start to his son Jack at out-half for the twenty-five-to-eight kick-off in Galway.