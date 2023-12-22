Advertisement
Sport

Ulster against Connacht this evening

Dec 22, 2023 07:51 By radiokerrysport
Mack Hansen returns from injury to start for Connacht in their United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster in Belfast tonight.

The Irish international, who missed last weekendï¿½s Investec Champions Cup game against Saracens, lines out at full back.

The visitors' last win in any competition was over a month ago while Dan McFarland's side had an impressive 16-point win over Racing 92 on Saturday.

Kick-off at Kingspan Stadium is at 25-to-8.

Elsewhere, Glasgow host Edinburgh at the same time.

