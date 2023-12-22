Ulster against Connacht this evening

Mack Hansen returns from injury to start for Connacht in their United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster in Belfast tonight.

The Irish international, who missed last weekendï¿½s Investec Champions Cup game against Saracens, lines out at full back.

The visitors' last win in any competition was over a month ago while Dan McFarland's side had an impressive 16-point win over Racing 92 on Saturday.

Advertisement

Kick-off at Kingspan Stadium is at 25-to-8.

Elsewhere, Glasgow host Edinburgh at the same time.