UK Raider March On Freddie Fastest Heat Winner In Opening Round Of Irish Derby

Bockos Diamond 4/1 From 5/1 For Derby Success

The David Mullins trained March On Freddie was the fastest heat winner in the opening round of the 2024 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park.

Owned by G. E. Watson from London, this massive 80lbs tracker was paw-perfect over the 550 yards trip on Saturday night as he cruised to victory in a fast time of 29.19. He won by seven and a half lengths with the Garry Dempsey trained Miami King in second. Syd Zafiro was third for trainer Peter Cronin. Freddie has been trimmed into 6/1 from 14/1 with the sponsors.

Brotherly Love

March On Freddie is a full littler brother to Bockos Diamond, the outright favourite (cut into 4/1 from 5/1). Trained by Graham Holland, this son of Dorotas Wildcat – Seaglass Shadow was the fastest heat winner on Friday night in heat 2 as he produced a stunning performance to clock 29.23 with an exceptional sectional to the third bend of 16.85. Hawkfield Abbie was second for trainer John F McGee and the Pat Buckley trained Beanos Podge was third.

Friday night winners

Breaghmore Dice won heat 1 for M. J. Corrigan from County Offaly. He produced lovely early pace to win by two lengths in 29.77. De Foxy Devil was second for Dublin trainer Marie Gilbert and Fairy Footsteps was third for Patrick Guilfoyle.

Kapuka Warrior was a good winner for trainer Karol Ramsbottom. He was fast away from trap one with six lengths between him and Maireads Prince for County Kildare trainer Fraser Black. Kapuka clocked 29.55 with Clona Stand grabbing third spot for trainer Pat Buckley.

Heat 4 was won by the David Murray trained Carrick Aldo, a wonderful servant for his owner Thomas Glynn from Edenderry. He produced his epic early pace to win by four lengths in a time of 29.42, not bad for his first ever race over the 550 yards. Cheque For Cash was second for Karol Ramsbottom and Daleroad Devon was third for Patrick Guilfoyle.

Seven Beach and A Lucky Julie were inseparable at the finishing line in heat 5. The Jennifer O’Donnell trained Seven Beach just held on by a short head in 29.50 but A Lucky Julie was an eye-catcher as the joint 2024 Irish Oaks winner hadn’t raced in four months for trainer Jerry Melia. It was a remarkable run from her. Droopys Metaphor was third for County Kildare trainer Robert Gleeson.

Heat 6 was won by the Paul Hennessy trained Jaytee Craze for UK based owners John Turner and Lee Craze. He took up the lead from trap three and within a few strides it was obvious he was going to be hard to catch. He clocked 29.63 with Dark Dilemma running on strong for second place for trainer David Murray. Rushy Meadows was third for trainer Brendan Matthews.

It was a good night for Kilkenny based trainer Hennessy as he sent Dynamic Force out in the next heat for owners Brendan Cocoman and Ian Cunningham. This son of Good News – Portumna Marina won in 29.67 with two and a half lengths back to Up Front Magic who got in as a reserve for trainer Francis Murray. Whyaye Bonnylad was third for Robert Gleeson.

Magical Sapphire continued the luck for trainer Patrick Guilfoyle by landing heat 8 in 29.91 at odds of 5/1. This lady flew home to win by a length and a half to the Pat Buckley trained Superfast Gorden. Undulation was the 6/4 favourite but only managed third place for Brendan Matthews.

Heat 9 went to County Kerry trainer Liam Dowling as his 4/6 shot Ballymac Danica led all the way to win in 29.82. It wasn’t her fastest performance, but she won by five and a half lengths to the Laurence Jones trained Farney Chime who ran well. Robbies Galaxy made up a serious amount of ground to qualify in third spot for trainer Shea Campbell.

Down To Business was a great winner in heat 10 for Bernadette Connolly. This son of Pestana – Newinn Madam clocked a career best by winning in 29.66 at odds of 4/1 while 25/1 shot Glitzy Magic grabbed second place two lengths behind for County Wexford owner/trainer Sinead Murphy. Droopys Carbine was third for Cork based trainer Pat Kiely.

Heat 11 went to Tarsna Maasai for Geoff Parnaby from Borrisoleigh. This lovely 81lbs son of Droopys Sydney – Tarsna Rose clocked 29.52 with four lengths back to Bubbly Shadow in second place for Brendan Matthews. Callaway Knegare grabbed third spot for trainer Owen McKenna and Kerry owners ‘The Field Sports Syndicate’ from Brosna.

It was a successful night for the Riverside Kennels as their Clona Duke ‘aka’ Dano, won heat 12 in 29.66. It was impressive considering he hadn’t raced since the Easter Cup. He won by three lengths for owner Kevin O’Brien from Clonakilty with 600 yards track record holder Da Bold Falcon running super to get second place for John F McGee. Reserve That’s It Jack was third for Patrick Guilfoyle and hurling star Liam Cahill from Tipperary (co-owner Tony Lacey too).

Heat 13 was won by Bombay Pat, giving trainer Graham Holland a fantastic treble on the night. This son of Pestana – Clear Mountain was absolutely brilliant and ended the night in style by showing unbelievable acceleration into the first bend. He won by five and a half lengths with the Owen McKenna trained Carmac King in second place, the Champion 550 winner over course and distance back in May for Ardfert owner Timmy Carmody. Ower Cracker was third for Pat Buckey.

Saturday night heat winners

Heat 14 was won by the John F. McGee trained Deelish Nora as she clocked 29.71 as odds of 6/1. Ballymac Briar was the 15/8 favourite for owner Maurice Brick from Castleisland and trainer Liam Dowling but only managed third spot while Castleivy Ginge was second for Karol Ramsbottom.

Boylesports Bob was a superb winner of heat 15 for trainer Paul Hennessy and owners John Boyle & Ned Murphy. He dug deep to come from behind and win by two and a half lengths in a fast time of 29.25. Short Grip ran terrific for Patrick John Cocoman from County Offaly to finish second after leading from trap five. Tuono Charlie and his search for 17 wins in a row came to an end but he ran on strong to qualify for third spot for trainer Sharon Hunt.

Heat 16 was won by March On Freddie (as mentioned in opening paragraph) for trainer David Mullins. This UK raider was poetry in motion as he clocked a stunning 29.19, the fastest of the derby so far. Miami King was second and Syd Zafiro was third.

Tribal Syd won heat 17 for trainer Murt Leahy and his new owners ‘The Dubs And Culchies Syndicate’. This terrific servant has won nearly €30,000 in prize money and showed brilliant pace to take up the lead and win by four and a half lengths in 29.50, a career best at the Dublin track. Southwood Stan was second for trainer Adam Dunford and Faypoint Harvey was third for Graham Holland and Gorey based owner Patricia Flanagan.

Cappawhite based trained Pat Buckley won heat 18 with the marvellous Singalong Dolly who got in as a reserve. This Irish Cesarewitch champion overcame odds of 14/1 to win by four lengths in 29.39. Ballymac Gizmo was second for Liam Dowling and the 8/13 favourite Hawkfield Blue was third for John F McGee.

Heat 19 was won by Mustang Fever, continuing a great opening round for trainer Patrick Guilfoyle. Owned by Sean Bourke and Paul Horig from Clonmel, this lady had to battle hard as she denied Crokers Rocket by a head for trainer Vincent McKenna. Grangeclare Lady was another neck behind in third spot for Owen McKenna.

Ballinabola Jim was awesome when winning heat 20 for Brendan P Murphy and the Murphy-Ballinaboola Syndicate. He clocked 29.40 at odds of 8/1 with the red-hot 1/5 favourite De Lahdedah finishing third for Liam Dowling. 33/1 shot Denos Bay ran well to finish second for Jerry Melia. He won the Derby Trial Stake at Newbridge, so he had free entry into the competition.

The 2024 Con & Annie Kirby Memorial winner Knockeen Dazzler won heat 21 for trainer Patrick Guilfoyle and young owner Daniel O’Rahilly from Castleisland. He won in 29.72 with Arthur Cornflake ¾ of a length back in second for Patrick Godfrey. Dromana Dano was third for Gearoid O’Brien.

Graham Holland won heat 22 with Untold Dollar for owners Callum & J Purdy from Wimbledon. He came from behind to pick up pacesetter Glengar Martha, who was coming back from being in season. Untold Dollar clocked 29.55. Hot Wood was third for trainer Gerry Holian.

Heat 23 was won by Clonfert Annie who ran awesome to come from behind for John Young. This lady clocked 29.91 and won by a neck to Born To Perform for Jennifer O’Donnell and owner (husband) John Mitchell from Killenaule. Bonkersinyonkers was third for Murt Leahy.

In Good Time retuned to winning ways in heat 24 for trainer Brendan Maunsell and ‘The Working Together Syndicate’. One of the owners Peter McQuillan paraded the dog and was thrilled with his performance as he recorded 29.63. He finished well to win by two lengths with Deadly Choice second for Michael J O’Donovan and his owner Gary Hannon from Bray. Bartlemy Cop was third for trainer Kieran Lynch and Liam Mannix from Rathcormac.

Is She There won heat 25 for Eugene Price and Colin Rosbottom. She clocked 29.83 and won by a length and a half to Quarry Boy in second for Paula Heffernan from Rathangan. Prince Naseem was third for young trainer Shaun Conway and Waterford based owner Kim Bergin.

Heat 26 was won by Benalmadena Puma for Stephen Pennel & Kevin Loughnane. She finished well to overcome her odds of 20/1, denying 8/13 favourite Cheap Sandwiches by three and a half lengths after he faced some traffic problems. Ballyhimikin Leo was third for Billy & John Dunne from Ladysbridge.

*** All heat winners received a trophy presentation and €300 in prize money. All runners in the derby received a gift from Greyhound Ireland and the Shelbourne Park racing team.

Other notable market movers from BoyleSports:

• Bombay Pat 14/1 to 8/1

• Boylesports Bob 16/1 to 10/1

• Clona Duke 50/1 to 33/1

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “WOW. What an opening round in the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby. It’s impossible to pick the winner after all the wonderful performances. The sponsors have cut Bockos Diamond into 4/1 from 5/1, and he remains the outright favourite while his brother March On Freddie is 6/1 from 14/1! The second round is on this Friday and Saturday so make sure you don’t miss it!”