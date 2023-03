UEFA are to refund all Liverpool fans who attended last year's Champions League final in Paris.

19 thousand 618 fans of the club will be compensated for helping prevent a 'mass fatality catastrophe' following shambolic organisation outside of the Stade de France before the game against Real Madrid.

An independent review blamed both European football's governing body and police behaviour in Paris for failings.

UEFA will pay Liverpool, who will distribute the funds to supporters.