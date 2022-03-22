UEFA looking to tear up contract with Russian broadcaster

UEFA is looking to tear up its contract with a Russian broadcaster for international team matches later this week.

The PA news agency reports that at this stage 'Match TV' holds the rights but that Uefa is examining the deal to avoid matches being screened in Russia, in the wake of the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last month.

The Russian national team and club sides remain suspended from Fifa and Uefa competitions - including the World Cup play-offs - after bids to stay the suspensions were rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.