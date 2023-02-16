Advertisement
UCC claim Sigerson glory

Feb 16, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
UCC claim Sigerson glory
UCC are Sigerson Cup champions.

They beat UL by 1-16 to 16 points after extra time at WIT last night.

In the semi finals of hurling's Fitzgibbon Cup this evening, UCC play University of Galway and it's SETU Waterford up against UL.

