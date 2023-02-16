UCC claim Sigerson glory

UCC are Sigerson Cup champions.
They beat UL by 1-16 to 16 points after extra time at WIT last night.
In the semi finals of hurling's Fitzgibbon Cup this evening, UCC play University of Galway and it's SETU Waterford up against UL.
Advertisement
UCC are Sigerson Cup champions.
They beat UL by 1-16 to 16 points after extra time at WIT last night.
In the semi finals of hurling's Fitzgibbon Cup this evening, UCC play University of Galway and it's SETU Waterford up against UL.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus