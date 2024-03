Ireland�s under-20s go in search of their third consecutive Six Nations championship tonight.

Richie Murphy�s side need to beat Scotland at Virgin Media Park - ideally with a bonus point - and hope that France beat England in Pau (pr: Poe).

Kick-off in Cork is at 7, but the France-England game doesn�t start until 8 o�clock.

Advertisement

Also tonight Wales host Italy from 7.30