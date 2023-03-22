Advertisement
Sport

U20 meeting between Waterford and Limerick called off

Mar 22, 2023 15:03 By radiokerrysport
U20 meeting between Waterford and Limerick called off U20 meeting between Waterford and Limerick called off
Share this article

Tonight’s meeting of Waterford and Limerick in the Munster under-20 Hurling Championship has been called off.

Adverse weather conditions has seen it rescheduled for Saturday afternoon at Fraher Field.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus