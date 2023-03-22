U20 meeting between Waterford and Limerick called off

Tonight’s meeting of Waterford and Limerick in the Munster under-20 Hurling Championship has been called off.
Adverse weather conditions has seen it rescheduled for Saturday afternoon at Fraher Field.
