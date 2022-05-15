Advertisement
Tyrone win All-Ireland under-20 Football final

May 15, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Tyrone win All-Ireland under-20 Football final
Tyrone are the All-Ireland under-20 Football champions after beating Kildare in the final.

Ruairi Canavan scored the goal to bring the title back to the Red Hand.

It finished Tyrone 1-20 to Kildare 1-14.

