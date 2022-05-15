Tyrone win All-Ireland under-20 Football final

Tyrone are the All-Ireland under-20 Football champions after beating Kildare in the final.
Ruairi Canavan scored the goal to bring the title back to the Red Hand.
It finished Tyrone 1-20 to Kildare 1-14.
Advertisement
Tyrone are the All-Ireland under-20 Football champions after beating Kildare in the final.
Ruairi Canavan scored the goal to bring the title back to the Red Hand.
It finished Tyrone 1-20 to Kildare 1-14.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus