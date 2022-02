The four Tyrone players sent off in their Allianz Football League clash with Armagh have had their one-match bans upheld.

Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, and Kieran McGeary will all miss this weekend's clash with Kildare in Division One.

It's after the four - along with Armagh's Greg McCabe - were dismissed following a melee during the match at the Athletic Grounds on the weekend before last.