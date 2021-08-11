Advertisement
Tyrone Look For More Time

Aug 11, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Tyrone Look For More Time
Tyrone are planning a fresh appeal to have their All Ireland senior football semi-final pushed back another week.

Their game with Kerry has been deferred until Saturday week, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Red Hand camp.

But joint manager Brian Dooher says just over 50 per cent of their panel are currently able to train.

He says they may struggle to field a team next week.

Elsewhere,
Cork's minor footballers will hope to continue a remarkable week for the county.

They face Limerick in the Munster Minor football final this evening.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 7.30.

Here in Kerry,

The Mid Kerry Junior League Final was played last night;

Milltown/Castlemaine 2-11 Laune Rangers 2-12.

And there were games in the Kerry LGFA U16 Co League Semi Finals
Div 1

Southern Gaels 6-13 v Cromane 5-08
Ballymacelligott 4-15 v Fossa 6-05

Div 3

Castleisland Desmonds 6-13 v Rathmore 3-11
Legion 6-10 v Kilcummin 2-12

Div 4

Na Gaeil 2-02 v Moyvane 4-11

Div 5 Round 7

Dingle/Annascaul 3-12 v Beale/Ballduff 2-13
Churchill 6-14 v ISG B 0-08
Duagh 7-05 v Southern Gaels B 3-05

