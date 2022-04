Tyrone have begun the defence of their Ulster Senior Football title with a win over Fermanagh

Conor Meyler and Liam Rafferty hit the net for the All Ireland champions as they came away from Brewster Park 2-17 to 2-10 victors.

Conor McKenna was sent off for the Red Hand in injury time.

Elsewhere last night, Dublin got their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship campaign off to a winning start as they defeated Laois on a final score of 1-20 to 2-15 in Parnell Park

