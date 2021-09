Mayo will hope to end 70 years of hurt this evening.

James Horan’s side take on Tyrone in the All Ireland Senior Football final at Croke Park.

Enda Hession and Bryan Walsh come into the Mayo side in place of Eoghan McLaughlin and Darren McHale.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tyrone are unchanged, meaning Cathal McShane must content himself with a place on the bench.

Throw in at Croke Park is at 5.