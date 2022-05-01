Advertisement
Tyrone fall to Derry in Ulster Football

May 1, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Tyrone's defence of the Ulster Senior Football Championship title is over

They went down to 13 men as they were beaten by Derry in the quarter final 1-18 to 0-10 in Omagh.

Shane McGuigan scored a first half penalty for the Oakleaf County.

Meath and Kildare have booked their places in the semi-finals of the Leinster Senior Football Championship.

The Royals beat Wicklow by 4-13 to 1-12 in Navan while Kildare got past Louth 2-22 to 12 points.

They join Dublin and Westmeath in the final four.

