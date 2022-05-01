Tyrone fall to Derry in Ulster Football

Tyrone's defence of the Ulster Senior Football Championship title is over

They went down to 13 men as they were beaten by Derry in the quarter final 1-18 to 0-10 in Omagh.

Shane McGuigan scored a first half penalty for the Oakleaf County.

Meath and Kildare have booked their places in the semi-finals of the Leinster Senior Football Championship.

The Royals beat Wicklow by 4-13 to 1-12 in Navan while Kildare got past Louth 2-22 to 12 points.

They join Dublin and Westmeath in the final four.