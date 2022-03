Tyrone eased their relegation worries in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League.

They've beaten Mayo in Omagh by 11 points to 9 to move to 4th in the table.

There are 3 big games in Division 1 this afternoon.

Advertisement

Leaders Kerry take on Armagh at 2pm, Kildare face Monaghan at 2:45 while Dublin and Donegal clash an hour later.

Elsewhere Limerick have beaten Laois by 15 points to 14 in Division 3.

That result leaves the Treaty men top of the table.