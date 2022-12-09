Two World Cup quarter-finals down for decision today

Two World Cup quarter-finals are down for decision later today.

At 3pm, Brazil will look to keep their hopes alive of a first success since 2002 when they take on Croatia.

This evening, the Netherlands face Argentina from 7pm.

It will be up to Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk to stop Argentina star Lionel Messi

Raheem Sterling could take part in England training today after his return to Qatar.

The Chelsea forward flew back to the UK to be with his family, following a break-in at his home earlier this week.

England are finalising their preparations for their World Cup quarter-final showdown with France tomorrow.