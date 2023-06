Kerry have made it two wins out of two at the Kennedy Cup.

They beat Longford 7-0.

Cillian O'Donoghue scored twice, with Conn Deally, Mikey Corridon, Roan Guerin, Ruairi Daly and Brody Mulvihill also all on target.

Deally was sent off in the first half.

Also this morning North Dublin were 5-1 winners against Lisburn.

Kerry and North Dublin face off from 4 in a game which will decide who wins the group.