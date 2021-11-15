Two weeks to go to Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally

The Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally is now less than two weeks away and it is all systems go for the iconic event.

It is a special year for the rally, celebrating 25 years since the first event in 1996.

There will be a start ramp in Killarney Town Centre on Friday night, November 26th, with Radio Kerry DJ Ivan Hurley providing the entertainment before spectators get the chance to see the crews and cars up close.

Advertisement

Thanks to Killarney MD and Kerry County Council the annual switch on of the town's beautiful Christmas lights has been brought forward 24 hours to coincide with the ceremonial start of the rally. This will ensure that the town is looking its very best on the highlight television show which will be broadcast after the event.

The rally gets underway on Saturday, with 3 classic stages Molls Gap, Ballaghbeama and Caragh Lake. The crews will return to service before another loop of the tricky stages.

Cars will return to The Gleneagle Hotel on Saturday afternoon where spectators can witness the champagne celebrations up close.

Advertisement

The rally has attracted a record entry with over 200 entries received meaning a reserve list of over 50 cars. Some highlights on the entry list are World Rally stars Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle who will drive a BMW M3. Also in a BMW will be Donegal’s Donagh Kelly, a regular at the top of the standings in the Irish Tarmac Championship. Local front runners Rob Duggan and Colin O Donoghue should provide an unmissable battle for the local bragging rights.

The event is once again proudly sponsored by Rentokil Initial, Ireland's Pest experts and the associate sponsor is The Gleneagle Hotel.