Two Tralee Basketballers have been listed on an Initial Ireland panel for the upcoming FIBA European Championships.

Coach Paul Kelleher has selected Tralee Magic and Warriors forwards Joshua Osayanrhion and Aivars Uosis in the 33 man panel for the 2023 season

It is Joshuas first call up to the Under 18 Panel while Aivars impressed this year when Ireland finished 20th at the European Championships

