Two-time champion out of Australian Open

Jan 8, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Two-time champion out of Australian Open
Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of this year's Australian Open tennis tournament.

No reason has been given for the former world number one's withdrawal.

The Grand Slam begins in Melbourne next Monday.

