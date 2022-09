Two more players have been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier away to Slovakia on Tuesday.

Ruesha Littlejohn picked up a foot injury in the first half of last night’s win over Finland, while Megan Connolly took a knock to the ribs.

With Niamh Fahey already injured and Jamie Finn suspended, Vera Pauw has added Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and West Ham United's Isibeal Atkinson to the squad.