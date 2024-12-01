Advertisement
Two leading Cheltenham Festival fancies lock horns today

Dec 1, 2024 10:41 By radiokerrysport
Two leading Cheltenham Festival fancies lock horns today
Two leading Cheltenham Festival fancies will lock horns in the Grade 1 Bar One Racing Hattonï¿½s Grade Hurdle on the today's second day of the Fairyhouse Winter Festival.

Willie Mullinsï¿½ Champion Hurdle favourite Lossiemouth takes on the leading contender for the Stayersï¿½ Hurdle, Teahupoo, trained by Gordon Elliott.

A field of six will line out for the Grade 1 Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase with Elliottï¿½s Fire Fox and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Heart Wood the two leading contenders.

