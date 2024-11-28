Advertisement
Two Kerry Teams In All Ireland Semi Final's This Weekend

Nov 28, 2024 10:32 By radiokerrysport
Two Kerry Teams In All Ireland Semi Final's This Weekend
Ciara Griffin lifts the Munster Championship after Castleisland Desmonds v Comeragh Rangers in the AIB Munster LGFA Championship Final at Mallow GAA Complex. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport.
Excitment is building as Castleisland Demonds and Clanmaurice prepare for the AIB All Ireland semi finals this weekend.

On Saturday in the Senior Ladies Football, The Kerry and Munster Champions Desmonds travel to Dublin to face the Leinster Champions Kilmacud Crokes for a 2pm Throw in.

We'll have live coverage of this game on Radio Kerry Sports.

Then on Sunday in the All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Semi Final, Clanmaurice head for Bansha to take on St. Bridgids from Laois.

That games throws in at the Galtee Rovers GAA Grounds at 2pm.

