Two Kerry dogs won heats off the Boylesports Derby last night in Shelbourne Park

Race 7 which was heat 15 went to Ballymac Finn in a time of 29.36 for Liam Dowling, with Hoodoo Brown, for Mossie O Donnell and Liam Dowling came second.

The following Heat 16 was taken by Callaway Masters for Denis Murphy of Beaufort in a time of 29.61.

Meanwhile, Hot Teddy for Michael O Sullivan of Ballyduff won race 5 in Curraheen Park in a time of 42.53