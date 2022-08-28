Two home wins in Junior quarter finals last night

There were two home wins in the Junior championship quarter finals.
Cordal beat Finuge by double scores, 4-12 to 0-12 while Knocknagoshel fought off Sneem/Derrynane 0-17 to 1-12
Advertisement
There were two home wins in the Junior championship quarter finals.
Cordal beat Finuge by double scores, 4-12 to 0-12 while Knocknagoshel fought off Sneem/Derrynane 0-17 to 1-12
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus