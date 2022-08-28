Advertisement
Sport

Two home wins in Junior quarter finals last night

Aug 28, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
There were two home wins in the Junior championship quarter finals.

Cordal beat Finuge by double scores, 4-12 to 0-12 while Knocknagoshel fought off Sneem/Derrynane 0-17 to 1-12

