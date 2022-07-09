Advertisement
Sport

Two games in Euro 2022 this evening

Jul 9, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Two games in Euro 2022 this evening Two games in Euro 2022 this evening
Share this article

The action at the women's European Championships is in Group C this evening.

Portugal are playing Switzerland with that game scoreless so far, with Sweden's meeting with the Netherlands underway from 8.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus