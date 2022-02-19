Two games in Allianz Football League Division 1 later

There’s a repeat of last season’s All Ireland semi-final at Croke Park this evening, as Dublin face Mayo in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Elsewhere, early pace-setters Armagh face Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds from 5.30.

Antrim can draw level with Division 3 leaders Limerick with a win over Wicklow this afternoon.

And Fermanagh are still seeking their first points of the year as they welcome Laois to Brewster Park.

Carlow and Waterford are both hoping for first wins in Division 4 when they meet at Netwatch Cullen Park.