Advertisement
Sport

Two games in Allianz Football League Division 1 later

Feb 19, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Two games in Allianz Football League Division 1 later Two games in Allianz Football League Division 1 later
Share this article

There’s a repeat of last season’s All Ireland semi-final at Croke Park this evening, as Dublin face Mayo in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Elsewhere, early pace-setters Armagh face Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds from 5.30.

===

Advertisement

Antrim can draw level with Division 3 leaders Limerick with a win over Wicklow this afternoon.

And Fermanagh are still seeking their first points of the year as they welcome Laois to Brewster Park.

===

Advertisement

Carlow and Waterford are both hoping for first wins in Division 4 when they meet at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus