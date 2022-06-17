Advertisement
Turner back in action this morning after fifth place finish in 50-metre freestyle

Jun 17, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrysport
After a fifth place finish in the 50-metre freestyle S-6 last night, Nicole Turner is back in action at the World Para Swimming Championships this morning.

The Portarlington swimmer goes in the first heat of the Women's 100-metre breaststroke S-B-6 at 10.40.

Five minutes before that, Barry McClements returns to the pool for heat-1 of the Men's 100-metre backstroke S9.

And just after 5pm this evening, Roisin Ni Riain attempts to secure a medal hat-trick when she goes in the final of the Women's 400-metre freestyle S-13.

