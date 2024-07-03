Advertisement
Sport

Turkey and the Netherlands advance to the quarter finals

Jul 3, 2024 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Turkey and the Netherlands advance to the quarter finals
Share this article

Turkey booked a Euro 2024 quarter-final with the Netherlands last night.

Two goals from defender Merih Demiral helped them to a 2-1 victory over Austria in the rain in Leipzig.

Demiral's first goal after just 57 seconds was the fastest ever goal in the history of the European Championship knockout stages.

Advertisement

An incredible save from Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok at the death kept their noses in front, and they’ll return to Berlin for a meeting with the Dutch.

Ronald Koeman's side secured their place in the last-8 with a 3-nil win against Romania.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Advertisement
Racing at home today is in Tipperary
Pogacar leads ahead of stage 5 of the Tour De France
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Racing at home today is in Tipperary
Pogacar leads ahead of stage 5 of the Tour De France
World number 1 in Wimbledon action today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus