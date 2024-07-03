Turkey and the Netherlands advance to the quarter finals

Turkey booked a Euro 2024 quarter-final with the Netherlands last night.

Two goals from defender Merih Demiral helped them to a 2-1 victory over Austria in the rain in Leipzig.

Demiral's first goal after just 57 seconds was the fastest ever goal in the history of the European Championship knockout stages.

An incredible save from Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok at the death kept their noses in front, and they’ll return to Berlin for a meeting with the Dutch.

Ronald Koeman's side secured their place in the last-8 with a 3-nil win against Romania.