Turbulent night for Chelsea as FA Cup continues

A turbulent night for Chelsea was almost capped by a shock exit from the FA Cup last night.

Shortly after Roman Abramovich announced the club was up for sale, Chelsea found themselves behind twice in their fifth round tie at Luton Town.

However, goals from Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner secured a 3-2 win for Chelsea.

Abramovich has promised the sale of the club will not be fast-tracked, and LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly is the reported frontrunner to meet the Russian's asking price.

Things were a little more straightforward for Liverpool, who beat Norwich 2-1 at Anfield to reach the quarter finals.

Takumi Minamino scored both goals for the Reds.

Southampton booked their sixth round place with a 3-1 win at home to West Ham.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place before tonight's meeting of Everton and National League side Boreham Wood.

Kick off at Goodison Park is at 8.15.