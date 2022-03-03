Advertisement
Sport

Turbulent night for Chelsea as FA Cup continues

Mar 3, 2022 10:03 By radiokerrysport
Turbulent night for Chelsea as FA Cup continues Turbulent night for Chelsea as FA Cup continues
Share this article

A turbulent night for Chelsea was almost capped by a shock exit from the FA Cup last night.

Shortly after Roman Abramovich announced the club was up for sale, Chelsea found themselves behind twice in their fifth round tie at Luton Town.

However, goals from Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner secured a 3-2 win for Chelsea.

Advertisement

Abramovich has promised the sale of the club will not be fast-tracked, and LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly is the reported frontrunner to meet the Russian's asking price.

Things were a little more straightforward for Liverpool, who beat Norwich 2-1 at Anfield to reach the quarter finals.

Takumi Minamino scored both goals for the Reds.

Advertisement

Southampton booked their sixth round place with a 3-1 win at home to West Ham.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place before tonight's meeting of Everton and National League side Boreham Wood.

Kick off at Goodison Park is at 8.15.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]rry.ie Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus