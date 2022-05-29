Tullig Cyrname wins Lee Strand 550

The Final of the Lee Strand 550 went along predicted lines as Tullig Cyrname, owned in Abbeyfeale by Pat and Morty Aherne and trained in Tipperary by Pat Buckley, ran out a convincing winner.

Taking up the lead at the second bend from Throwmedownsumtin he was always in control, beating Ballyroyal Gatti by four and a half lengths in 29.53 at a price of 4/7 fav.

Trainer Pat Buckley also provided a new track record holder over the 325 yds distance when Flashing Willow won by two and a half lengths over Seomra Nate in a fantastic 17.12.

Advertisement

On Friday night Castleisland trainer James O'Regan provided four winners in a 10 race program which featured the semi finals of the Solar Beo sweepstake.

His first winner was Onedaysstory, winning over the sprint distance in 17.79 for joint owners Mike O'Rourke and Gerard Mullins of Castleisland.

The second leg was completed by Russmur Fantasy in the first semi final of the Solar Beo sweepstake in 28.58 for Jer Murphy Rathmore.

Advertisement

The third leg came in race 9 when Sweet Talker for Annmarie Murphy of Castleisland won in 28.66 and the fourth came in the final race when Russmur Pat won in a fast 28.20 to give Jer Murphy of Rathmore a double on the night.

The second semi final of the Solar Beo sweepstake was won by Bulletfromagun for trainer Brendan Maunsell of Abbeydorney.

The final of this event will take place next Friday night.

Advertisement

Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound stadium will take place on Tuesday night with the first of 10 races of at 6.58.