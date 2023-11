Tullamore are to appeal the proposed bans arising from last month’s Leinster Football Championship meeting with Summerhill.

A non-playing member of their panel is facing a 96-week suspension for shoving referee Barry Tiernan.

A club official has also seen a 48-week ban proposed for their part in the post-match fracas.

Advertisement

It’s reported that Tullamore have enlisted the services of the same solicitor that represented Kilcoo in their attempts to change the referee for the Down final.