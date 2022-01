The injured Manu Tuilagi has been left out of the England squad for the Six Nations.

Sam Underhill has also been omitted by coach Eddie Jones, but there are six uncapped players in the panel, including London Irish full back Ollie Hassell Collins and Wasps back row Alfie Barbeary.

Dan Biggar will captain Wales in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones in this year's Six Nations.

Advertisement

Their opening game is against Ireland in Dublin on the 5th of February.