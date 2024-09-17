Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

Sep 17, 2024 07:48 By radiokerrynews
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

U16 Boys Premier

Inter Kenmare A 2-1 Killarney Athletic A
Inter Kenmare scorers: Alec Cronin and Matty Miles
Killarney Athletic scorer: Ryan Kissane

Mastergeeha A 4-4 Tralee Dynamos A
Mastergeeha scorers: Roan Guerin x2, Killian Moynihan and Killian P Donoghue

Advertisement

Today:

Charleville Cheese Youth Premier

Inter Kenmare host Killarney Athletic 7.30

Advertisement

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Killarney Celtic B v Ballyhar A (Astro) 6PM

U16 Boy’s Premier

Advertisement

Killarney Celtic A v Listowel Celtic A, 7.30pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Rovers move up to third
Champions League begins tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister for Health intervenes to ensure there’ll be no reduction in emergency ambulance cover in Kerry
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Rovers move up to third
Champions League begins tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus