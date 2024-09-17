Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

U16 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare A 2-1 Killarney Athletic A
Inter Kenmare scorers: Alec Cronin and Matty Miles
Killarney Athletic scorer: Ryan Kissane
Mastergeeha A 4-4 Tralee Dynamos A
Mastergeeha scorers: Roan Guerin x2, Killian Moynihan and Killian P Donoghue
Today:
Charleville Cheese Youth Premier
Inter Kenmare host Killarney Athletic 7.30
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic B v Ballyhar A (Astro) 6PM
U16 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic A v Listowel Celtic A, 7.30pm