Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Sep 21, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Slattery’s Carpets and Blinds 12 Premier
Killarney Celtic A 2-5 Castleisland

13’s Premier
Camp Juniors 2-2 Fenit Samphires

13’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos B 1-7 St Brendan’s Park C

