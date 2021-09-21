Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Slattery’s Carpets and Blinds 12 Premier
Killarney Celtic A 2-5 Castleisland
13’s Premier
Camp Juniors 2-2 Fenit Samphires
13’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos B 1-7 St Brendan’s Park C
