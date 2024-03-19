Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL
Premier B
4 QPR v AC Athletic 1
Joseph Diggins scored for AC Athletic
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup
6 Castleisland AFC v Tralee Dynamos 4
Scorers for Castleisland were Conor Martin, Tomas Fares, Finn Nolan, Kian Downey, Mint Connor and Dave McCarthy
U17 Division 1
Strand Road 2 MEK 4
U13 Girl’s Div 1
Castleisland 2-1 Mastergeeha
U14 Girl’s Premier
Listowel 3-2 Killarney Athletic
MEK Galaxy 5-1 Fenit Samphires
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Park B 7-1 Killorglin B
Today:
U15 BOY’S DIVISION 2
Killarney Celtic B v MEK B 6.30