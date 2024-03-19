Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 19, 2024 07:39 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Charleville Cheese KDL

Premier B

4 QPR v AC Athletic 1

Joseph Diggins scored for AC Athletic

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup

6 Castleisland AFC v Tralee Dynamos 4
Scorers for Castleisland were Conor Martin, Tomas Fares, Finn Nolan, Kian Downey, Mint Connor and Dave McCarthy

U17 Division 1
Strand Road 2 MEK 4

U13 Girl’s Div 1

Castleisland 2-1 Mastergeeha

U14 Girl’s Premier

Listowel 3-2 Killarney Athletic

MEK Galaxy 5-1 Fenit Samphires

U14 Boy’s Division 1

Park B 7-1 Killorglin B

Today:

U15 BOY’S DIVISION 2
Killarney Celtic B v MEK B 6.30

