Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

World of Tiles 14’s Premier
Mastergeeha 4-1 Castleisland
Today:
Slattery’s 12’s Division 1
Fenit Samphires - LB Rovers A 6.30
Ballyhar Dynamos A - Mastergeeha A 6.30
Advertisement
Power Travel 15’s Division 1
Mastergeeha - Fenit Samphires 6.45
World of Tiles 14’s Premier
Mastergeeha 4-1 Castleisland
Today:
Slattery’s 12’s Division 1
Fenit Samphires - LB Rovers A 6.30
Ballyhar Dynamos A - Mastergeeha A 6.30
Power Travel 15’s Division 1
Mastergeeha - Fenit Samphires 6.45
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus