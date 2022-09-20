Advertisement
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

Sep 20, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
World of Tiles 14’s Premier
Mastergeeha 4-1 Castleisland

Today:

Slattery’s 12’s Division 1
Fenit Samphires - LB Rovers A 6.30
Ballyhar Dynamos A - Mastergeeha A 6.30

Power Travel 15’s Division 1
Mastergeeha - Fenit Samphires 6.45

