Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Aug 9, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
EA Sports National Underage League of Ireland Tier 2

Kerry FC Under 17s v Waterford Utd at Mounthawk Park at 7

Greyhound Bar Cup Semi Final

Killarney Celtic v Killorglin at Mounthawk Park at 7.30

