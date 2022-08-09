Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

EA Sports National Underage League of Ireland Tier 2
Kerry FC Under 17s v Waterford Utd at Mounthawk Park at 7
Greyhound Bar Cup Semi Final
Advertisement
Killarney Celtic v Killorglin at Mounthawk Park at 7.30
EA Sports National Underage League of Ireland Tier 2
Kerry FC Under 17s v Waterford Utd at Mounthawk Park at 7
Greyhound Bar Cup Semi Final
Killarney Celtic v Killorglin at Mounthawk Park at 7.30
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus