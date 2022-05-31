Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

May 31, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrysport
14’s Girls Cup Final
MEK Galaxy 1-0 Killarney Celtic

John Murphy 12’s Cup semi-final
St Brendan’s Park 1-0 Killarney Athletic
(Ballyhar Dynamos play Listowel Celtic in the other semi-final on Thursday night)

John Murphy 12’s Shield semi-finals
Ballyhar Dynamos B 1-6 MEK Galaxy A
Fenit Samphires 3-0 Dingle Bay Rovers

John Joe Naughton 13’s Shield semi-final
Inter Kenmare C 1-2 Ballyhar Dynamos AET
Killarney Celtic C are in the final

Slattery’s Carpets and Blinds 12’s Premier
Mastergeeha 4-2 Castleisland

