Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

14’s Girls Cup Final

MEK Galaxy 1-0 Killarney Celtic

John Murphy 12’s Cup semi-final

St Brendan’s Park 1-0 Killarney Athletic

(Ballyhar Dynamos play Listowel Celtic in the other semi-final on Thursday night)

John Murphy 12’s Shield semi-finals

Ballyhar Dynamos B 1-6 MEK Galaxy A

Fenit Samphires 3-0 Dingle Bay Rovers

John Joe Naughton 13’s Shield semi-final

Inter Kenmare C 1-2 Ballyhar Dynamos AET

Killarney Celtic C are in the final

Slattery’s Carpets and Blinds 12’s Premier

Mastergeeha 4-2 Castleisland