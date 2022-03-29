Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

14’s Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 1-3 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic are now 3 points behind Killarney Celtic and have a game in hand.
John Murphy 12’s Cup Last 32
Mastergeeha B 1-4 St Brendan’s Park B
The Park B with now take on their club mates Park A in the Last 16.
13’s Division 1 North
Camp Juniors B 1-5 LB Rovers B
LB Rovers have extended their lead at the top of the Division.
Advertisement
16 Premier
Killarney Athletic v St Brendan’s Park 6.30
Tom Hayes Cup 14’s Round of 16
St Brendan’s Park A v Castleisland A
6.00 Christy Leahy Park