Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 29, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
14’s Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 1-3 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic are now 3 points behind Killarney Celtic and have a game in hand.

John Murphy 12’s Cup Last 32
Mastergeeha B 1-4 St Brendan’s Park B
The Park B with now take on their club mates Park A in the Last 16.

13’s Division 1 North
Camp Juniors B 1-5 LB Rovers B
LB Rovers have extended their lead at the top of the Division.

16 Premier
Killarney Athletic v St Brendan’s Park 6.30

Tom Hayes Cup 14’s Round of 16
St Brendan’s Park A v Castleisland A
6.00 Christy Leahy Park

