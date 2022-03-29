Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results

14’s Girls Premier

Killarney Celtic 1-3 Listowel Celtic

Listowel Celtic are now 3 points behind Killarney Celtic and have a game in hand.

John Murphy 12’s Cup Last 32

Mastergeeha B 1-4 St Brendan’s Park B

The Park B with now take on their club mates Park A in the Last 16.

13’s Division 1 North

Camp Juniors B 1-5 LB Rovers B

LB Rovers have extended their lead at the top of the Division.

Advertisement

16 Premier

Killarney Athletic v St Brendan’s Park 6.30

Tom Hayes Cup 14’s Round of 16

St Brendan’s Park A v Castleisland A

6.00 Christy Leahy Park