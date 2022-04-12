Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results

Monday nights results -
11’s Cup 1/4 Final
Killorglin A 7-3 Mastergeeha A
11’s Bowl 1/4 Final
Fenit White 1-5 St Brendan’s Park C
12’s Division 1 North
Listowel Celtic B 1-0 Tralee Dynamos B
John Murphy 12’s Cup
Killarney Athletic B 1-0 Mastergeeha B
12’s Premier
Mastergeeha 1-2 Killarney Celtic
16’s Girls Premier
Listowel Celtic 0-3 Killarney Celtic
===
Tom Hayes Cup Last 8
Mastergeeha A v Killarney Athletic A 6.30
Healy Family 15’s Cup Last 8
Inter Kenmare - Listowel Celtic A 6pm
14’s Girls Inter League Friendly
Kerry v Limerick County
7pm Celtic Park, Killarney