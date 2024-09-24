Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results

Sep 24, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic B 5-0 Tralee Dynamos A

Celtic Goal scorers:
David Ajibare x 3
Rowan Murphy
Eoin Murphy

Today:

U14 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare B v Ballyhar, A 7.30PM

