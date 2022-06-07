Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results

Jun 7, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
12's Girls Cup

Listowel Celtic 3-1 Camp Juniors

12’s Girls Shield

Inter Kenmare 4-1 Castleisland

St Brendans Park beat Listowel Celtic AET to land the 12's boys John Murphy Cup

