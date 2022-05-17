Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results

12’s Girls Shield 1/4 Final
Castleisland 8-0 Listowel Celtic B
14’s Girls Shield
Killarney Celtic B 4-2 Castleisland AET
13’s Boys Shield 1/4 Final
Ballyhar 6-0 Castleisland
13’s Boys Division 1
Inter Kenmare 1-1 Killarney Athletic
13’s Boys Division 2 South
Iveragh United B 3-3 Killorglin B
Healy Family 15’s Cup semi-final
MEK Galaxy 1-0 Killarney Athletic
FIXTURES
13’s Premier
MEK Galaxy v St Brendan’s Park 7pm
14’s Shield Semi-Final
St Brendan’s Park D v Ballyhar Dynamos 7pm
World of Tiles 14 Premier
Tralee Dynamos v Listowel Celtic 7pm
St Brendan’s Park v Listowel Celtic 6.45
14’s Division 1
Castleisland v Mastergeeha 6.30pm