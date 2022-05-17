Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results

May 17, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
12’s Girls Shield 1/4 Final

Castleisland 8-0 Listowel Celtic B

14’s Girls Shield

Killarney Celtic B 4-2 Castleisland AET

13’s Boys Shield 1/4 Final

Ballyhar 6-0 Castleisland

13’s Boys Division 1

Inter Kenmare 1-1 Killarney Athletic

13’s Boys Division 2 South

Iveragh United B 3-3 Killorglin B

Healy Family 15’s Cup semi-final

MEK Galaxy 1-0 Killarney Athletic

FIXTURES

 

13’s Premier

MEK Galaxy v St Brendan’s Park 7pm

 

14’s Shield Semi-Final

St Brendan’s Park D v Ballyhar Dynamos 7pm

 

World of Tiles 14 Premier

Tralee Dynamos v Listowel Celtic 7pm

St Brendan’s Park v Listowel Celtic 6.45

 

14’s Division 1

Castleisland v Mastergeeha 6.30pm

