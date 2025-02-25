Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

TUS Corn Eamainn Ui Dhonnchu (15 B F)
Round 2 - 24-02-2025 (Mon)
Skibbereen Community School 1-6 V CBS Midleton 9-7
Mercy Mounthawk 2-12 V St Michaels Listowel 2-13
TUS Corn Reamainn Ui hOgain (15 B H) KO
Round 1 - 24-02-2025 (Mon)
Scoil Na Trioniode Doon 5-14 V Castletroy College 3-5
TUS Corn Sheamais MHic Ghabhann (15 C H) KO
Quarter Final - 24-02-2025 (Mon)
CBS Dungarvan 2-12 V St Marys Newport 2-9
TUS Corn Mhairtin Mhic Chomara (15 D F)
Round 2 - 24-02-2025 (Mon)
Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry 3-8 V St. Caimins Community School Shannon 5-4
TUS Corn Sean Stac (15 E H)
Round 1 - 24-02-2025 (Mon)
Colaiste Ide agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale 2-5 V Fethard Secondary School 1-9
Quarter Final - 24-02-2025 (Mon)
St. Josephs Secondary School Spanish Point 1-5 V Iver Sceine Kenmare 2-8