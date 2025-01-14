Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

TUS Corn an Artaigh (19 A H)
Quarter Finals
St. Flannans College Ennis 2-16 V CBS Midleton 1-18
Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh 0-18 V Cashel C.S 0-10
Christian Brothers College, Cork 2-15 V De La Salle College Waterford 2-24
Árdscoil Rís North Circular Limerick 0-23 V Thurles C.B.S 2-25
TUS Corn Thomais Mhic Choilm (19 B H) KO
Quarter Finals
Colaiste Mhuire Durlas 3-9 V Clonmel High School 5-16
Scariff Community College 4-28 V Carrick on Suir C.B.S 2-8
Abbey C.B.S 3-28 V St Josephs Borrisoleigh 0-4
TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna
Quarter Final3
Glanmire Community College 1-9 V Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry 6-20