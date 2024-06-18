Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Ladies Football
U14 Semi Finals
Division 8
Advertisement
Laune Rangers B 8-08 Beale B 3-03
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice medical practice
Advertisement
Under 16
Division 3
Shield final
Advertisement
Annascaul/Castlegtegory 5-11 John Mitchell’s 2-07
Today:
Credit Union SFL
Advertisement
First named at home
Division 2
Austin Stacks V Templenoe 7:45
Advertisement
Division 6 Cup
Fossa V Dr. Crokes 7:30
Beaufort V Killarney Legion 7:30
Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Rd 1
Games @ 7.30
Laune Rangers home to Keel
An Gaeltacht play Milltown/Castlemaine in Lispole