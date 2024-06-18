Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 18, 2024 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Ladies Football

U14 Semi Finals

Division 8

Laune Rangers B 8-08 Beale B 3-03

North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice medical practice

Under 16

Division 3

Shield final

Annascaul/Castlegtegory 5-11 John Mitchell’s 2-07

Today:

Credit Union SFL

First named at home

Division 2

Austin Stacks V Templenoe 7:45

Division 6 Cup

Fossa V Dr. Crokes 7:30

Beaufort V Killarney Legion 7:30

Mid Kerry Junior Football League

Sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

Rd 1

Games @ 7.30

Laune Rangers home to Keel

An Gaeltacht play Milltown/Castlemaine in Lispole

